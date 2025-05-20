The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Daphne seeing an opening to Carter’s heart. After overhearing Hope’s chat with Liam, Carter was left hurt, and Daphne took the opportunity to make her case stronger. On the other hand, a rivalry fizzled out due to Liam’s terminal illness.

Realizing how fleeting time is, Steffy and Hope made amends. But how long will this last? It’s to be seen. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 20, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune into CBS to watch the long-running and award-winning daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 20, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Hope revealing important news to Carter. While she has been heartbroken over the news of Liam’s inoperable brain tumor and him being on the deathbed, this situation has also led to some big changes. Like Hope and Steffy letting go of their decades-long rivalry.

With their feud buried, at least for the time being, Steffy asked Hope to join Forrester Creations again. This was obviously a big shock for her, but she happily accepted. Is this what she is sharing with Carter, or is she opening about her conversation with Liam that he already overheard?

How will Carter react to her information? Hope expects him to be happy for her, but what she doesn’t know is that he heard her chat with Liam and won’t be as receptive and pushy to get back to her anymore. Will Carter question Hope about it? If yes, how exactly will she respond?

Meanwhile, Ridge is confused by Steffy’s sudden turnaround regarding Hope. He finds out Hope will be back working at Forrester Creations and that Steffy made that call. It’s obvious for him to be very shocked by it, considering it was she who fired her from the company in the first place.

Will Ridge confront his daughter about her sudden decision and change of heart? What exactly will Steffy say in response to him? It’s no secret that Steffy and Hope have not gotten along for the majority of their lives. The love triangle between the two and Liam only aggravated the damage.

Which is why Steffy firing Hope made sense, but this sudden choice to hire her again is surely mind-boggling to Ridge, who has no idea that Liam’s looming death is the actual reason behind it. Will he find out? Or will Steffy use another excuse to explain the shocking hiring decision? Stay tuned.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Lucy Fields A Crisis, Portia Receives An Offer While Alexis Gets An Unpleasant Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News