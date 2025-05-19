There are just a few shows on OTT that boast a perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 100%. Today, we will tell you about one such miniseries that quietly started streaming on Netflix a few months back and hit the bullseye with the critics.

Here’s Why You Should Watch This 100%-Rated Netflix Series

We are talking about the British drama miniseries Toxic Town, which was released on the streaming giant Netflix on February 27, 2025. The show is set in a four-episode format, and it’s based on the true story of the Corby toxic waste case. The case is also often described as the British version of Erin Brockovich (which was made into a film starring Julia Roberts). If you like disaster aftermath-centric shows like the widely acclaimed series Chernobyl, then Toxic Town is definitely worth checking out.

Toxic Town – Plot & Cast

The Netflix series revolves around a group of mothers who join forces to get justice and hold the culprits accountable after many babies in Corby are born with disabilities following one of the worst toxic waste scandals in the history of the UK. All four episodes of the show were directed by Minkie Spiro, who has previously helmed some popular shows like 3 Body Problem, Barry, Downton Abbey, and Better Call Saul, to name a few. The show features Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, Brendan Coyle, Robert Carlyle, Rory Kinnear, and Claudia Jessie, among other cast members.

Toxic Town – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

As mentioned earlier, Toxic Town streaming on Netflix received a critics’ score of 100% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, based on twenty reviews. The critics’ consensus reads, “Expertly paced and given a rich emotional core by its outstanding ensemble, Toxic Town dramatizes an inspiring true story with compelling conviction.” Moreover, the series has a user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb.

Toxic Town Trailer

Check out the official trailer of Netflix’s Toxic Town to get a glimpse of its intense narrative and stellar performances.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: This Was The First Robert De Niro Movie Leonardo DiCaprio Ever Saw – Here’s Where To Watch It On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News