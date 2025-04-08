Aimee Lou Wood, who rose to fame with her performance in Sex Education, was recently seen in The White Lotus 3, where she played a character named Chelsea. Her natural beauty in the HBO drama was quite a hot topic to discuss. Now, in a conversation, she opened up about why she is anti-Botox and how her natural beauty helps her crack her auditions.

Wood recently appeared on the “Run-Through with Vogue” podcast, and recalled an incident she had in an elevator with two other women who pointed out that she had never done any facial surgery while they had undergone cosmetic surgery. The actress further revealed how she thinks Botox can ruin her capabilities to act.

Recalling that conversation with two other women, Aimee Lou Wood started to share, “We were talking about how it’s obvious I haven’t had [Botox] because of how expressive my head is and my eyebrows.” She further explained, “I’m, like, very anti-Botox. People can do whatever the hell they want, but for myself, because a lot of my career relies on these facial expressions.”

She then stated the fears she had about going under the knife and said that it can be “a real concern for actors” if they don’t do it properly, or get it done a little too much. Wood doesn’t want to risk it at all. The Sex Education actress added, “So I can’t start freezing my face. It needs to move,” and joked that sometimes it moves too much.

Recounting the times when she feels awkward to see how much her face moved in a scene, Aimee Lou Wood said, “Sometimes I watch things back and I go, Jesus… I wasn’t aware that I was using my face that much in that moment.” Talking about how many actors can underplay their emotions to have a hot or cool look, she said she can never do that as she doesn’t think she will “ever play a part that has a poker face, ’cause [she] can’t do it.” She continued, “Even when I think I’m doing it, I’m not doing it.”

Looks have always mattered in the entertainment department. Actors and actresses have to look a certain way – what we have heard for ages. But Aimee Lou Wood changed that completely. Even her charming smile with a small gap in her front teeth has become a topic of discussion. Although she received positive responses regarding her smile, Wood is tired of talking about it anymore.

In another interview with the Sunday Times, she said, “It’s, like, cool, and now I want to stop f*cking talking about it. Can I talk about my character? Why am I talking about my gnashers? It’s like now I’m just a pair of front teeth.” Even though she understands how people can relate to her imperfect beauty, she revealed that the thing that got her bullied in her younger days is still talked about on a big stage, and it’s still defining her.

