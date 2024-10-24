Netflix’s Sex Education is a hit humorous show that explores the complexities of teenage life, relationships, and sexuality through a heartfelt lens. Set in a British high school, the show follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), an awkward teen whose mother (Gillian Anderson) is a sex therapist. The cast also includes Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, and Maeve as Emma Mackey. While the show has concluded with four seasons, let’s look back at the cast’s off-screen friendship.

Ncuti Gatwa Reveals Sex Education’s Difficult Co-Star

In a throwback promotional interview with Gena-mour Barrett for Sex Education season 2, Gatwa shared the name of his co-star who is challenging to work with on set. When asked about his on-set experience, he named the person who made him laugh the most and made filming difficult.

He said, “Oh, easy, Aimee Lou Wood is a demon. There’s no way you can be in Aimee Lou Wood’s company and not be crying with laughter if you’re in a scene with her; good luck. Good luck to you because you’ll be crying with laughter.”

Gatwa plays Eric, an openly gay black teenager and Otis’ best friend, while Aimee is Maeve’s best friend. Aimee’s character quickly became a fan favorite, earning her a BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Ncuti Gatwa On His Best Sex Education Character

In the interview, Gatwa was asked about his favorite character from Sex Education. While all the characters are lovely in their storylines, Gatwa named three—Aimee, Maeve, and Jackson.

Gatwa shared, “I love Aimee’s storylines. For example, I just thought that was so great in season one. S*x is something that’s been so like geared and manufactured towards male pleasure and the male gaze. And I think that her storyline highlighted that it’s not, and figure out whatever you want to do. So that I like.”

The Doctor Strange actor chose Maeve for her destructive *** nature and Jackson’s portrayal of a depressed and anxious black boy.

All seasons of Sex Education are streaming on Netflix.

Hollywood: “ For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Reese Witherspoon Was Arrested For Disorderly Conduct—Here’s How She Handled It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News