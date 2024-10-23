Well, folks, it’s time to grab those tissues because Sex Education’s officially said its goodbyes. The fourth and final season has formally dropped on Netflix, bidding farewell to our beloved crew from Moordale Secondary. Since its debut in 2019, this quirky gem redefined high school comedy—who knew learning about STIs could be so entertaining?

At the heart of this show was Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield). He took his unconventional upbringing and turned it into a sex education revolution for his classmates. Along for the ride were his fabulous best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and the fiery Maeve (Emma Mackey), who kept us all rooting for their will-they-won’t-they romance.

In season four, Otis and crew dove headfirst into the uncharted waters of Cavendish Sixth Form College, leaving the familiar halls of Moordale behind. Picture this: daily yoga sessions in the garden, a focus on sustainability, and a group of popular kids known for—wait for it—being kind. It was like stepping into a parallel universe where “losers” get a glow-up!

We witnessed some seriously juicy storylines while the gang navigated their new world. Jean struggled with the chaos of new motherhood, Aimee grappled with healing after a sexual assault, and Adam (Connor Swindells) ditched school for farm life—talk about a plot twist! With so much going down this season, you might wonder why the series won’t return for a fifth go-around.

Series creator Laurie Nunn had a tough call to make, saying farewell after season four. “In my mind, I always felt like I could just write these characters forever,” she shared in a Netflix press release. But as the writing progressed, it became clear that everything had tied up beautifully. There are no cliffhangers, just a satisfying resolution. “I needed to listen to that,” she noted, acknowledging the bittersweet nature of the finale.

Before the final curtain fell, some cast members like Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, and Patricia Allison confirmed they wouldn’t return. Meanwhile, Gatwa is stepping into the TARDIS as the new Doctor in Doctor Who! Otis and Eric’s first day at Cavendish was anything but dull. Otis faced the challenge of setting up his new clinic while Eric prayed they wouldn’t fall into the “loser” category again.

While Otis pined for Maeve, living her best life at Wallace University, he struggled with the reality of being a big brother and no longer the only therapist in town. Talk about an identity crisis!

Though this marks the end of Sex Education, the Moordale magic doesn’t have to disappear completely. Nunn hinted that there’s plenty of life left in this universe. “I’m taking a break and thinking about other things,” she teased, “but writing about teenagers is always fun.”

So, while we may not have more Sex Education on the horizon, there’s always the option to binge-watch from the beginning. After all, who could resist diving back into the wild and wonderful world of Moordale? Whether for the laughs or the lessons, this series will always be in our hearts —and watchlists!

