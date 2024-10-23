Talk about a plot twist! Thanks to some seriously questionable behavior on set, Ryan Reynolds nearly found himself out of Deadpool. Comedian TJ Miller, who played Weasel in the first two films, spilled tea during a podcast interview, sharing his “weird” experience with Reynolds, leaving him feeling more like a sidekick than a co-star.

Miller didn’t mince words, declaring, “Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again.” Yikes! He recalled a particular moment that stuck with him. During a scene, Reynolds told him they needed one more take, then proceeded to roast him in character: “You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.” Ouch!

Reynolds’s actions were described as coming from a place of insecurity, leaving Miller feeling weirded out. “I thought it was strange how he expressed that,” Miller added. He even stated he wouldn’t return for Deadpool 3, no matter how much they offered. Talk about burning bridges!

But here’s where the story takes a turn. In a follow-up interview, Miller called the situation a “misunderstanding.” After Reynolds caught wind of Miller’s comments, he sent an email the next day, leading to a quick resolution. Miller expressed, “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’”

Miller clarified, “I feel bad it was picked up and misconstrued.” So, all’s well that ends, right? It’s another day in Hollywood, where misunderstandings can blow up before anyone knows what happened!

Now, let’s backtrack a bit. Before he donned the red suit, Ryan Reynolds was steering through the waters of Hollywood with mixed success. Be it romantic comedies like The Proposal, where he charmed audiences opposite Sandra Bullock, or action flops like Blade: Trinity, Reynolds was on the hunt for the role that would truly showcase his comedic genius.

Enter X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Reynolds was eager to play Deadpool, but the character’s debut gave him a sour taste. “I was told, ‘Play Deadpool in this movie, or else we’ll get someone else to,’” he recalled. He knew it was the wrong version, yet he took the plunge anyway. Deadpool had his mouth sewn shut—not the anti-hero fans later adored!

Fast forward to the moment Reynolds finally got it right. The R-rated Deadpool film dropped, bringing Reynolds’ vision to life. And just like that, Hollywood embraced the wisecracking anti-hero fans had been waiting for.

Looking back, Reynolds even dissected past flops like Green Lantern, admitting, “I don’t think anyone ever figured out exactly what it was.”It was a lesson learned for the actor who would soon rise to superstardom, but not without his fair share of awkward moments.

So, here’s to Ryan Reynolds—a true underdog who fought from the sidelines to become one of Hollywood’s most beloved anti-heroes.

