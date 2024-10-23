Bette Midler is stirring the cauldron again, and she wants Disney to get brewing on Hocus Pocus 3. The iconic actress has thrown down the broomstick, urging the studio to create a script for the next magical adventure. On the QVC+ talk show Busy This Week, Midler hinted, “I haven’t seen the script, but I’ve heard rumblings.” She didn’t hold back, adding, “Time is barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing, I mean, God!” Classic Winifred sass.

Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are ready to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters. Hocus Pocus 2 cast its spell on Disney+ in 2022, nearly 30 years after the original. Directed by Anne Fletcher, it became a hit, proving the witches’ magic was still strong. By June 2023, Disney confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 was brewing, with Fletcher and writer Jen D’Angelo returning to stir up witchy mischief.

D’Angelo revealed that they’re still in the story phase, but she’s bubbling with excitement over the potential new directions the third film could take. She’s especially interested in diving deeper into the character of Hannah Waddingham’s mysterious mother witch, who made quite the impression in the sequel.

But hold onto your broomsticks—Midler’s comments weren’t the only magical morsel served recently. D’Angelo dished to Entertainment Weekly about her vision for the new chapter. She teased that there are plenty of untapped tales to explore and hinted at expanding the witchy world further. “We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham’s mother witch,” she said. Now, that’s a spell we’re eager to see cast.

And in case you were wondering about familiar faces from Salem’s pall, it’s a mixed bag. D’Angelo confirmed that, sadly, the original trio of youngsters—Thora Birch as Dani, Vinessa Shaw as Allison, and Omri Katz as Max—didn’t make it into the sequel. There were plans to give Dani a comeback, with script versions imagining her wielding anti-magic powers against the resurrected Sanderson. However, those ideas were shelved. We’ll have to hope for some classic cameos in the third installment.

Hocus Pocus 2 originally included nods to the past, like a scrapped cameo for Max and scenes with bullies Jay and Ice that never made the final cut. Still, the sequel brought enough nostalgia to stir a frenzy, with Hocus Pocus die-hards lapping up every spellbinding moment.

Sarah Jessica Parker even floated the idea of making Hocus Pocus 3 an animated feature! She said, “That would be cool and a smart idea. It’s fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation].” The possibility of an animated sequel has us imagining the Sanderson sisters in a new light—animated broomsticks, anyone?

Midler’s rally for a script is straightforward: Disney, don’t let these witches fade! Fans crave Hocus Pocus 3 magic.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Finally Surpasses Dune 2 & Takes Over As The 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News