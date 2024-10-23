James Franco’s back after a four-year hiatus. He’s set to feature as a fisherman in the World War II drama Me, You (directed by Bille August). But it’s nearly impossible to forget the severe allegations that put his career on pause—he faced accusations from multiple women claiming he used his now-closed acting school as a vehicle for predation.

Franco’s troubles began in 2018 when several women opened up about his problematic behavior. In April of that year, Gawker published messages between Franco and a 17-year-old Scottish girl he attempted to lure to a hotel room after they met in NYC. After seeing him in Of Mice and Men on Broadway, the girl recorded a video with him but wisely declined to meet him due to her age. Franco later admitted to hitting on her, calling it “bad judgment.” “I guess I’m just a model of how social media is tricky,” he alluded on a talk show, seemingly downplaying the gravity of that situation.

As if that wasn’t enough, on Jan. 7, 2018, the actor accepted a Golden Globe for The Disaster Artist, donning a pin supporting Time’s Up—the movement against sexual harassment. The irony didn’t escape viewers. Shortly after, actress Ally Sheedy tweeted, “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film and TV business.” Others quickly followed suit. “Remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative?” tweeted Sarah Tither-Kaplan, reigniting discussions about his behavior.

Within days, five women came forward in the Los Angeles Times, detailing experiences that ranged from creepy to exploitative. Franco’s acting schools, Studio 4 in New York and L.A. became focal points of these allegations. Women claimed he dangled opportunities in his films in exchange for nu*ity. One student, Kate Ryan, remarked that Franco made it clear there were “possible roles on the table” if they performed sexual acts or removed their clothing. Tither-Kaplan recalled an incident during a 2015 orgy scene where Franco simulated oral s*x while removing plastic coverings from the actresses.

The allegations intensified when Paley, another aspiring filmmaker, shared an incident where Franco pressured her into oral s*x. “I got nervous, and I said, ‘Can we do this later?’” she recounted, highlighting the uncomfortable power dynamics at play. At that time, Franco’s lawyers dismissed the allegations as “not accurate,” while he publicly expressed support for women coming forward.

The fallout continued. By the end of January, Paley and Tither-Kaplan had appeared on Good Morning America, asserting that Franco exploited his celebrity status. Tither-Kaplan stated, “He created an exploitative environment for noncelebrity women.” Despite the serious allegations, Franco managed to keep his role in The Deuce, as producer Maggie Gyllenhaal noted that shutting down the show would not be the proper consequence of the accusations.

On October 3, 2019, Tither-Kaplan and another student filed a lawsuit against Franco, alleging widespread inappropriate behavior at his acting school. They accused him of creating a “pipeline of young women” subjected to sexual exploitation. Franco’s lawyers responded, labeling the claims “false and inflammatory.”

After a prolonged silence, the case was quietly settled in early 2021 for approximately $2.2 million. Franco resurfaced later that year, claiming to have learned from his past mistakes and asserting that any sexual contact had been consensual. However, the women who spoke against him remained unsatisfied, pointing out that he continued downplaying their experiences.

As Franco prepares to return to acting, the shadow of his past remains. Whether audiences are ready to welcome him back is yet to be seen.

