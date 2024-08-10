James Franco Once Said Henry Cavill "Didn't Like Me Much" After Starring Together In The Critically Panned Tristan & Isolde

James Franco once confessed that Henry Cavill was not too fond of him after filming their 2006 film Tristan & Isolde. The actor made the confession in a 2013 Vice article during his brief writing stint, in which he reviewed Henry Cavill’s new film, Man Of Steel.

There are a few actors who are as divisive as James Franco. Over the years, several actors have slammed Franco, including Seth Rogen and Busy Phillips, who, in her 2018 memoir, described Franco as a “f**king bully.” And who could forget the 2011 Oscar hosting debacle where the actor blamed co-host Anne Hathaway for their terrible performance, telling the Los Angeles Times she was “too energetic.” We bet Hathaway was none too thrilled about that.

It appears Franco, who has a history of rubbing people the wrong way (no pun intended), also turned off his 2006 co-star Henry Cavill.

Franco, who reviewed Man of Steel for Vice magazine in 2013, said he may not be on the best of terms with Hollywood’s then-Superman Henry Cavill. In the article, Franco said he worked with Henry Cavill on 2006’s critically panned Tristan & Isolde, where his crabby attitude might have created some rift between him and the Superman star.

In the article, Franco recalled, “Years ago, we worked on a film together called Tristan and Isolde. I played Tristan, and he played my backstabbing sidekick. My hunch is that he didn’t like me very much.”

Franco revealed while he attended Man of Steel’s London premiere, he remained incognito because “I don’t think Henry Cavill would have wanted to see me there.”

To Franco’s credit, he acknowledged that he was to blame for their strained relationship. He said, “I don’t know this for certain, but I know that I wouldn’t have liked myself back then because I was a difficult young actor who took himself too seriously.”

It is unclear if the pair have repaired their relationship in the ensuing years.

