Even while Aang, Katara, and Zuko deserve all the praise, we also need to recognize the unsung heroes who truly shine. These underutilized characters, who range from wise mentors to wonderfully bizarre sidekicks, give the Avatar universe depth, humor, and passion. The top ten underappreciated characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender are listed below.

1. Jeong Jeong

Jeong Jeong serves as the character of an ex-Fire Nation soldier in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Initially, you’d think he doesn’t want to teach Aang how to bend fire, but eventually he does, and what he teaches, Aang proves invaluable to his journey. His transition from a brave warrior to a depressed tutor only serves to pinpoint the terrible consequences of war. Jeong Jeong, a White Lotus member, was also instrumental in Ba Sing Se’s release.

2. Princess Yue

Princess Yue, the Northern Water Tribe’s beloved royal, leaves a lasting mark in Avatar: The Last Airbender. When Team Avatar arrives at her homeland, Sokka’s heart is captured by her, despite her engagement. As the Northern Water Temple faces a dire siege, Yue’s selflessness shines through as she sacrifices herself to become the Moon Spirit, saving her people and the world. This courageous act is a defining moment in Book One, profoundly influencing Team Avatar’s journey. Although Yue’s time on the show is brief, her legacy of bravery and sacrifice resonates throughout the series.

3. Teo

Teo, a standout figure from the Northern Air Temple, shines brightly in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Despite a childhood tragedy that left him paralyzed and orphaned, Teo’s father’s ingenuity gave him a unique glider for his wheelchair. This invention not only gives Teo remarkable mobility but also allows him to perform air acrobatics that rival Aang’s. Though his role is brief, Teo leaves a lasting impression on Team Avatar. His story is a poignant testament to resilience and family bonds, showcasing how he embodies the series’ heart and innovation even in limited screen time.

4. Monk Gyatso

Monk Gyatso, Aang’s beloved mentor and surrogate father, is a quietly formidable force in Avatar: The Last Airbender. While his gentle demeanor might suggest a mild-mannered soul, Gyatso’s legacy is far from ordinary. He balanced nurturing Aang’s childhood with the burden of the Avatar’s destiny, creating a haven of normalcy amidst chaos. His ultimate sacrifice, revealed in the aftermath of the Fire Nation’s attack, painted him as both a compassionate guardian and a fierce warrior. Gyatso’s final act—fighting valiantly and taking down several enemies before his death—showcases a blend of tenderness and tenacity that profoundly shapes Aang’s journey.

5. Suki

Suki might not always steal the spotlight in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but she’s undeniably a powerhouse of Team Avatar. First introduced on Kyoshi Island, Suki, and her Kyoshi Warriors prove their mettle by repelling Zuko’s attack with formidable skill. Though her screen time is limited, Suki’s impact is profound—she refines Sokka’s understanding of gender roles and leadership with her fierce, strategic prowess. Whether leading the Kyoshi Warriors against Fire Lord Ozai or bouncing back from defeat, Suki embodies resilience and strength. Despite the occasional oversight, her role as a core team member highlights her indispensable contribution to the fight for justice.

6. Ty Lee

Ty Lee, the Fire Nation’s acrobatic enigma, is far more than just a dazzling performer. Originally one of the “six sisters,” she joined a Fire Nation circus to break free from her identical siblings and carve her path. Despite her sweet demeanor and close friendship with Azula and Mai, Ty Lee’s combat powers are underestimated. She can stop opponents cold with her chi-blocking abilities (literally!)

7. Jet

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Jet’s the mysterious leader of the Freedom Fighters. A skilled swordsman and survivalist, Jet formulated a sanctuary for Earth Kingdom refugees, showcasing undeniably solid leadership and resilience. His story takes a turn when he meets Team Avatar and later reestablishes himself in Ba Sing Se. Despite his short-lived prominence, Jet’s arc is deeply tragic and revealing. His single-minded determination—both a strength and a flaw—demonstrates a profound character depth often overshadowed by his minor role. Jet’s journey from a hardened fighter to a more reflective individual highlights his underrated complexity and impact.

8. Master Piando

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Master Piando stands out as an unsung hero. While Team Avatar’s focus is often on Aang, Piando dedicates his skills to mentoring Sokka in the art of swordsmanship. A member of the White Lotus and a Ba Sing Se liberator, Piando sharpens Sokka’s combat skills and teaches him the art of awareness. His remarkable ability to fight effectively even when blinded, underscores his exceptional prowess. Piando’s mentorship transforms Sokka from comic relief into a grounded, skilled warrior, proving that even non-benders can shine brightly with the right guidance.

9. June

June, the relentless bounty hunter of Avatar: The Last Airbender, leaves a lasting impression despite her brief appearance. Hired by Zuko to hunt Aang, June’s skillful tracking—using Katara’s necklace scent—combined with her loyal shirshu, Nyla makes her a formidable adversary. Nyla’s paralyzing abilities only heighten June’s menace, catching Team Avatar off guard. While June’s role is short-lived, her effectiveness and mercenary spirit hint at untapped potential. Her character’s blend of stealth and determination suggests she could have been a key player, bringing her unique talents to more intricate plots in the Avatar universe.

10. Admiral Zhao

Admiral Zhao, a formidable Fire Nation navy leader, might slip under the radar for some, but his impact is undeniable. Introduced as one of Team Avatar’s earliest and most ruthless foes, Zhao’s ruthless siege of the Northern Water Tribe sets a high bar for villains. Unlike more layered antagonists, Zhao’s sole drive is unrelenting power consolidation for the Fire Nation. This single-mindedness makes him a classic, if underappreciated, villain. His eventual fate in the Fog of Lost Souls reflects his brutal nature. Had he not crossed paths with the Spirit World, Zhao could have been a persistent, compelling adversary throughout the series.

