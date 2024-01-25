Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender will soon start streaming on one of the biggest streaming platforms, Netflix. 12-year-old Aang is burdened with the responsibility to restore peace with some help from his friends. Gordon Cormier will lead the series in the titular role, and here’s everything else we know about the upcoming series.

What is it about?

There are four nations in this fictitious world: the Water Tribe, Earth Kingdoms, Air Nomads, and the Fire Nation. People living in these parts of the Avatar: The Last Airbender world possess specific abilities depending on their country. However, the Avatar can only master all four elements and act as the bridge between the spirit world and the humans.

It is inspired by Nickelodeon‘s original animated series. The Fire nation goes to war with the other nations, and Aang, the current Avatar, must travel the world to master the four elements to save everyone from perishing. He is helped by his friends/allies, Sokka and Katara.

This Netflix live-action series will stick to the basic concept of the series, which was shown in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender. Here, the characters would get more screen time; hence, people would get to know them better.

Who are the cast members?

As mentioned, Gordon Cormier will appear as Aang in the Netflix live-action series. Katara will be portrayed by Kiwentiio, and Ian Ousley will play the part of Sokka. Dallas James Liu will play the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko. Zuko’s father and Fire Lord Ozai’s character is portrayed by Daniel Dae Kim. Paul Sun-Hyung as the retired general of Fire Nation, Uncle Iroh, and Ken Leung as military officer Commander Zhao. Lim Kay Siu as Aang’s father, Gyatso.

Elizabeth Yu will star as Azula, a princess in the Fire Nation. Maria Zhang as Suki, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, Yvonne Chapman as legendary Avatar Kyoshi, and Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, the matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe in the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Other cast members include Amber Midthunder, A Martinez, Irene Bedard, Joel Oulette, Nataniel Arcand, and Meegwun Fairbrother as members of the Water Tribe. Arden Cho, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danny Pudi, Lucian River Chauhan, and James Sie will be seen as part of Earth Kingdom. Momona Tamada, Thalia Tran, Ruy Iskandar, Hiro Kanagawa, CS Lee, François Chau, Ryan Mah, George Takei, and Randall Duk Kim are also part of the supporting cast.

Who are the showrunners?

In 2018, when the live-action adaptation was announced, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Koniezko were the producers and showrunners of the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender, but they left it in 2020. As per reports, television writer Albert Kim came on board and took charge of the show.

Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi are the executive producers of this upcoming series.

Is there a trailer?

The first look teaser trailer was released in November last year, and the full trailer of Avatar: The Last Airbender came out on 23rd January 2024.

Check it out here:

How many episodes will it have?

The Netflix adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is said to have 8 episodes in its first season.

When & Where to watch it?

The live-action adaptation series will be streaming on Netflix and premiere on February 22, 2024.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series (Jan 15-21): American Nightmare Season 1 Grabs The #1 Spot With Maximum Views; Check Out The Complete List Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News