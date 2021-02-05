Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 have been one of the most-awaited events of 2020. Like most parts, the coronavirus pandemic had spoilt these plans too. But the wait is finally over, as the creators have finally announced the winners. From Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, scroll below for the entire list!

The entire list has been created via online research surveys. The award ceremony lets kids across the country decide their favourites. From films, television to sports and the digital world – there remain multiple categories!

Starting with Favourite TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bagged the big win. The Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta starrer has continued its streak for the 6th time now. Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma amongst others won the title of Favourite Bollywood Movie.

Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla won the Favourite Bollywood Song. The award for Favourite Bollywood Actor went to Varun Dhawan. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, won the Favourite Bollywood Actress.

Other categories included Favourite Bollywood Rapper, which was awarded to Badshah. Ashish Chanchlani was termed as the ‘Favorite YouTuber.’ On the television front, Surbhi Chandna was honoured with the award of the Favorite TV Actor (Female) for Naagin while it was a hat-trick for Dilip Joshi as he once again bagged the Favorite TV Actor (Male) award. PV Sindhu also won an award for the Favourite Sportsman (non-cricket) of the year. MS Dhoni also bagged the award of the Favorite Sportsperson (Cricket).

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 collaborated with as many as 6 digital influencers to gain attraction. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sidhwani, Aakriti Sharma, Kavish Mehra, Shantanu Maheshwari are some of the names.

