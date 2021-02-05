Kartik Aaryan is a busy actor who has multiple films in his kitty at the moment. From the much-anticipated sequels of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dostana to the remake of the Alu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we are excited to see him on the silver screen. After staying indoors for the majority of 2020, Kartik returned to sets only in December.

After wrapping up Dhamaka in a matter of days, news started doing the rounds that the actor will begin shooting the pending portions of Dostana 2. Reports also claimed that the actor would begin filming the much anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Alas, it is not so.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been pushed to November. Talking about the reason behind the delay in shooting the Kartik Aaryan, their source shared, “The film was first planned to be shot in November last year, however, Kartik was sceptical on travelling outdoors and hence, it was called off. Since then, the makers were trying to take the film on floors in January, however, Tabu, who plays a pivotal role in the film, showed her reservations on shooting the film due to the Covid fear after someone close to her got exposed to the virus.”

The source added the actress had informed the team of her decision to shoot only after getting vaccinated. Since there is no clarity on the vaccination drive reaching everyone, the team has decided to postpone the schedule and plan things once the cast’s dates match in later half of the year.

So in the meanwhile what will Kartik Aaryan be up to? Well, the site reported that the actor would shoot for not one but four other projects in the time being. The portal was quoted saying, “The Dostana team is working on the logistics at present, and Kartik is expected to complete the film with Janhvi Kapoor by April. Right after, he is expected to shoot for a Shah Rukh Khan production, directed by Ajay Bahl, and then move onto the Rohit Dhawan directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, produced by Ekta Kapoor from June.”

Talking further about Kartik Aaryan’s schedule for the coming months, the source told the portal, “It’s in the nascent stage right now, but there is also the Vasan Bala directed superhero film, Phantom under his kitty, which begins later this year.”

Now that’s a hectic year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

