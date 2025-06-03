The internet was sent into a frenzy yesterday as Ananya Panday’s look as Rumi was unveiled in Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures’ latest offering, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The actress reunites with her Pati Pati Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan in the film. Fans could not keep calm as the actress steps into her rom-com era and is shining brighter than ever.

Ananya Panday All Set To Shine Bright In Her Rom-Com Era

The makers shared a scintillating announcement poster of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as Ray and Rumi which made their fans even more pumped up for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The poster has the duo stealing a kiss while holding a passport in front of their face. Panday looks oh so pretty in a sleeveless checkered blue summer dress. After experimenting with quality performances in Call Me Bae and CTRL, we are truly excited to see Ananya give it her all in this rom-com extravaganza.

Fans Hail Ananya Panday And Kartik Aaryan’s Performance In The Film

No sooner did the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release the announcement poster than fans started pouring their love onto the infectious chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. One of the fans stated, “Chemistry Is Chemistryying” while another netizen said, “Pati Patni Aur Passport.” A user went on to add, “When Pati Aur Passport Hits Ray And Rumi.” While a netizen went on to say, “Who would have thought that after Chintu-Tapasya, we would have gotten this hottest and goofiest pair back as Ray and Rumi?”

Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the film has been directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film will be released on February 13, 2026. This first look has definitely has left us wanting for more when it comes to this quirky rom-com.

