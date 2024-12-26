It was recently announced that Kartik Aaryan will be collaborating with Karan Johar and Namah Pictures for an exciting romantic flick titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. This has left Kartik’s fans super excited. Here are 3 reasons why we feel that this collaboration will be nothing less than a visual delight for the fans.

Fans Excited To See Kartik Aaryan In A Romantic Avatar

Ever since the motion poster of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released, fans have been left excited to see Kartik Aaryan in a romantic avatar. One of the fans also commented on Aaryan’s post stating, “Real life mumma’s boy playing the same role on big screen.” Well, the excitement level of his fans is clearly at the peak.

The Motion Poster Gives Out A Fresh Vibe

The motion poster of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also gives out a fresh and quirky vibe. Kartik Aaryan seems to be portraying a die-hard romantic who is hoping for his fourth relationship to be a happily ever after, having experienced heartbreaks in his last three relationships. By the looks of the motion poster, we are also guessing that the actor seems to be playing a hard-core wanderlust since we can spot some travel locales and an airplane leaving out a heart sign.

Kartik Aaryan And Karan Johar’s Infectious Combo

Trust the romantic genre to be utilized fully when Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are coming together. Kartik has always hit the high notes with the comedy genre while Karan is known for being a visionary when it comes to his timeless romantic films which has played a significant role in redefining our pop culture. Their coming together will be nothing less than a visual extravaganza.

