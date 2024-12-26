The most awaited collaboration is finally here! Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aryan and producer Karan Johar are all set to deliver the biggest love story of 2026, titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The movie is also presented by Namah Pictures, which is responsible for churning out the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. This is a massive treat for all the fans out there waiting with bated breath to witness Kartik in a romantic avatar.

Riding high with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan caps off the year with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Not only this, but the film’s quirky motion poster has already stirred excitement, offering a glimpse into its unique and captivating love story. We can see some glimpses of exotic vacation locales in the background of the motion poster. We finally see an airplane jetting off somewhere and a heart-shaped mark forming on the screen.

Kartik Aaryan’s voiceover can be heard in the background, wherein he says how his three exes were deeply affected after breaking up with him. He adds that he has promised his mother that he will not let his fourth relationship go haywire. Calling himself a ‘Mumma’s Boy,’ Kartik says he will always keep the promise he has given to his mother. We can also hear the background score of the track ‘Saat Samundar’ playing in the motion poster of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The movie has been directed by Sameer Vidwans. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. The movie is all set to be released in the theatres in 2026.

Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke he rehta hai!

Tumhara Ray aa raha hai Rumi✈️♥️

Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri… The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026 ❤️#KaranJohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorvamehta18… pic.twitter.com/zLhIcn1RVS — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 25, 2024

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Was Sara Ali Khan Rejected For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal? Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News