Varun Dhawan is one of the biggest names in this generation of Indian cinema. Varun, the son of director David Dhawan, has established himself as a decorated actor. From Main Tera Hero and Dishoom to Bhediya and Baby John, Dhawan has many movies under his belt. Known for his boy-next-door charm and high-energy performances, he has often shared his candid thoughts in interviews.

While his acting career is filled with nods to some of Bollywood’s greatest legends, Dhawan has also shared heartwarming anecdotes from his childhood that give fans a glimpse into his personal life. One such story revolves around his childhood crush, none other than Karisma Kapoor, the queen of the 1990s.

Karisma Kapoor was the childhood crush of Varun Dhawan

On his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan has revealed that Karisma Kapoor was his first Bollywood crush. Growing up in a family immersed in Bollywood, his father, David Dhawan, directed some of the biggest hits of Karisma’s career. Varun had plenty of opportunities to witness her magic both on and off-screen. Karisma’s roles in David Dhawan’s films like Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1, and Hero No. 1 were some of the defining projects of her career.

Karisma’s performances in peppy numbers like “Husn Hai Suhana” and “What is Mobile Number?” were chartbusters. Varun Dhawan’s admiration for Karisma Kapoor was recently brought to life at the Filmfare Awards 2024, where the two shared the stage. Varun and Karisma danced to her iconic “What is Mobile Number” song from 1999’s Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

Varun then took the opportunity to Instagram to share how happy he was to get that chance. “What is a mobile number? I got a chance to dance with my childhood crush @therealkarismakapoor. #filmfare 2024,” Varun Dhawan on Instagram. For Karisma Kapoor, the moment was equally special. She replied to Varun below the post and commented – “Such a special moment, Varun.” It is no secret that Karisma was one of the leading ladies of Bollywood during her era. Therefore, it is not a surprise when the actors of the new generation credit her as their inspiration.

