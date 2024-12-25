Baby John star Varun Dhawan has largely stayed away from controversies in his career. However, over the last few weeks, the actor was accused by some fans of crossing a line with his female co-stars.

The internet dug up old videos of Varun from his films’ promotional events. In one video, he planted a kiss on Kiara Advani’s face, in another, he was seen touching Alia Bhatt’s belly. As a few fans claimed Varun made his co-stars uncomfortable, the actor has now reacted to the allegations.

Varun Dhawan Reacts to Allegations That He Crosses a Line While Flirting with His Co-Stars

Varun Dhawan recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, where he was asked about his flirtatious nature with his female co-stars. The actor said, “Chhedam-chhaadi, if it is done in a happy space, a good space, whether it is a man or a woman…I have fun with my male co-stars as well, but nobody mentions that.”

He was then asked about the video where he kissed Kiara Advani on the cheek, and the actress looked shocked. Varun revealed it was a pre-planned act for the promotion of their film. “It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that.”

When asked why Kiara looked surprised when he kissed her if the move was planned, the actor replied, “She’s a good actress. It was completely planned. I’ll admit when things weren’t planned.”

Talking about the incident with Alia Bhatt, where he touched her belly, Varun revealed he is good friends with the actress and was certainly not flirting with her: “I did it in fun. It wasn’t flirting. We’re friends.”

Varun starred opposite Kiara in the 2022 film Jugjugg Jeeyo. With Alia, he made his debut with Student of the Year in 2012. The pair later worked together in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank. Varun is now gearing up for the release of his action-entertainer Baby John, which hits the theaters on December 25th, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kumar Vishwas Sparks Controversy With Remarks On Shatrughan & Sonakshi Sinha’s Inter-Faith Marriage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News