Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, despite huge expectations, opened at 11.25 crore at the box office. However, this number was less than the two rival films currently running in the theaters – Mufasa: The Lion King and Pushpa 2 Hindi.

While it was expected that Varun Dhawan would have a rebirth of sorts at the box office, we time-traveled to the time VD first arrived at the box office. It was in 2012 when Karan Johar introduced Dasavid Dhawan’s son, his student.

Varun Dhawan’s 1st Opening Day

Student Of The Year opened at the box office with 9 crore. Baby John earned almost 25% more than Varun Dhawan‘s first opening day at the box office.

Varun Dhawan Fails To Enter His Top 5

The superstar failed to enter his top 5 openers at the box office. Baby John is currently the sixth biggest opener of Varun Dhawan’s career. The film earned 47.9% lower than Varun Dhawan’s biggest opener Kalank that earned 21.6 crore.

Here are the top 10 openers of Varun Dhawan’s career at the boxDavi office.

Kalank: 21.6 crore Dilwale: 21 crore Judwaa 2: 16.10 crore ABCD 2: 14.30 crore Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 12.25 crore Baby John: 11.25 crore Dishoom: 11.05 crore Street Dancer 3D: 10.26 crore Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 9.28 crore Student Of The Year: 9 crore

About Baby John

For the unversed, the film has been helmed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. It is highly inspired by Theri and stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, along with Varun Dhawan. Varun has arrived in the theaters 2 years after Bhediya.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office: Axes This Horror-Comedy As The 2nd Most Profitable Film Of 2024, Needs Impossible 1378 Crore More To Grab #1 Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News