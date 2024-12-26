Varun Dhawan was expected to create a dhamaka at the box office with Baby John. The last big release of Bollywood made an underwhelming start due to tough competition from multiple releases. How has it performed compared to Atlee’s Theri? Scroll below for the opening day comparison.

Theri, released in 2016, was an action thriller directed by Atlee. It featured Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles. After its massive success in Tamil, it was remade in Hindi as Baby John. The pre-release hype was favorable, but the early reviews remained mixed.

Theri Opening Day

Back in 2016, Theri made a good start at the box office, with 13.1 crores coming in. It is to be noted that the film was released only in the Tamil language, but Atlee knocked it out of the park with his content, owing to tremendous footfalls. Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha’s film went on to become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2016.

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 1

Varun Dhawan starrer was predicted to open in the range of 13-16 crores. Many even claimed it could surge to around 18 crores owing to the Christmas holiday. But the action thriller sent a shockwave across the industry as it only earned 11.25 crores on day 1. It is facing strong competition from Pushpa 2, which continues to dominate the screens, especially in Hindi. The screens have also been divided due to Mufasa: The Lion King, which is also impacting its box office run.

Theri vs Baby John Day 1

Atlee’s film has remained unbeatable on its opening day. Despite the holiday benefit, Varun Dhawan starrer remained 14% lower than the original film.

Theri was released on April 14, 2016. 8 years and 3178 days later, Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha continue to rule their action thriller world.

It is to be noted that Theri has also been adapted into Sinhala as Goree (2019) and Assamese as Ratnakar (2019). However, none of these films have been as successful as Atlee‘s directorial.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baby John Box Office Day 1: A Disappointing Christmas Opening, Fails To Enter Top 10 Indian Openers Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News