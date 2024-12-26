The last big release of 2024 is here. Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, was released on Christmas 2024. It is facing massive competition at the ticket windows due to Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King. The result is visible in its underwhelming opening day collections. Check out the box office update on day 1.

Opening Day Earnings

The official numbers are out, and Baby John made a disappointing start at the Indian box office with 11.25 crores coming in. It was predicted to open in the range of 13-16 crores. But the figures have turned out to be much lower. It majorly happened due to the domination of Pushpa 2. There is also Mufasa: The Lion King, which is enjoying good footfalls.

Fails to enter top 10 Indian openers of 2024

This year, South Indian films have taken the lead and dominated the top 10 Indian openers of 2024. There are only 3 Bollywood films on the list – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and Stree 2.

Unfortunately, Baby John could not make it to the top 10 as it needed a minimum of 26 crores to beat Vettaiyan and take the last spot.

Baby John vs Top 10 Bollywood Christmas holiday releases

Varun Dhawan starrer enjoyed a good pre-release hype. But the early reviews remained mixed, due to which a lot of cine-goers preferred watching Pushpa 2 on X’Mas. Baby John, unfortunately, could not even make it to the top 5 Christmas holiday openers of Bollywood. Here’s the list:

Dhoom 3: 36 crores Tiger Zinda Hai: 34.10 crores Dangal: 29.78 crores PK: 26.63 crores Dabangg 3: 24.5 crores Simmba: 20.72 crores Dabangg: 21.1 crores Good Newwz: 17.56 crores Don 2: 15.3 crores 3 Idiots: 12.78 crores

Baby John vs Pushpa 2 vs Mufasa: The Lion King

There are ample of options at the ticket windows. Apart from Varun Dhawan’s film, Pushpa 2 is clocking in the best footfalls, although it is in its third week. Mufasa: The Lion King is also growing by the day and giving tough competition to Baby John.

It is now to be seen whether Kalees’ directorial will be able to redeem itself in the first weekend.

