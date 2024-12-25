Malayalam Cinema is all set to deliver another hit film as it wraps up the year 2024. Unni Mukundan’s Marco is running well in the theaters, and in five days, it has earned a total of 27.73 crore, maintaining the pace over the week.

Unni Mukundan’s Last Hit

Unni Mukundan’s last hit at the box office was the Tamil film Garudan, which earned 43.50 crore in India in its lifetime. It would be interesting to see if the film surpasses this number, turning Unni Mukundan‘s highest-grossing film this year!

Marco Box Office Collection Day 5

On the fifth day, December 24, Tuesday, the film earned 2.43 crore, which was a minimal yet positive jump from the previous day. The film earned 2.40 crore on Monday.

Check out the daily breakdown of the five-day run of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 4.30 crore

Day 2: 4.65 crore

Day 3: 5.2 crore

Day 4: 3.90 crore

Day 5: 3.50 crore

Total: 21.55 crore

Surpasses The 1st Malayalam Hit

With 21.55 crore collection, Marco has surpassed the total lifetime collection of the first Malayalam hit of 2024 – Abraham Ozler, which earned 21 crore in India. It would soon surpass the last Malayalam hit of 2024 – Sookshmadarshini, which earned 28.18 crore at the box office.

Marco Budget & Collection

The film has reportedly mounted on a budget of 30 crore and has earned 21.55 crore in five days, which is almost 71.6% of the entire budget. The film might soon enter the profit-earning zone once it recovers its entire budget!

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

