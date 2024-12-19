The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam mystery thriller Sookshma Darshini has been enjoying a solid run at the box office. It is now slowly inching towards crossing 60 crores. Let us look at its box office performance on its 27th day.

Sookshma Darshini Worldwide Box Office Day 27

On its 27th day, the day-wise collection of Sookshma Darshini remained intact, ie, around 8 lakhs. The Basil Joseph starrer earned the same on its 26th day. This was a drop of 0.08% from the 25th day wherein the movie had earned around 15 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film comes to 27.76 crores. At the same time, the gross collection now comes to 32.75 crores. The film has earned a decent 22.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection now comes to 55 crores. The movie now needs 5 crores more to cross 60 crores. While the possibility does not seem impossible, it might seem a little difficult now. The day-wise collections have now reduced a bit which might not be very good for the movie. However, the positive word of mouth of the movie remains intact. The movie is also receiving a stiff competition from the Pushpa 2 storm which might result in the film wrapping up below 60 crores.

Meanwhile, the Basil Joseph starrer is still an astounding success. Sookshma Darshini is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 27.76 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 17.76 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 177%. The movie is also gradually moving towards getting a 200% return.

About The Movie

Apart from Basil Joseph, Sookshma Darshini also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip, and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by MC Jithin. The music has been composed by Christo Xavier.

