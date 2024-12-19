The Tamil film Miss You, starring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, was released on the big screen on December 13, 2024, with many expectations. It was expected to resonate with the audience, which would eventually be reflected in its box office collection. However, the movie could not impress at the box office and has now witnessed a drop on its sixth day. Here is a look at its box office performance on its sixth day.

Miss You Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the movie’s day-wise collection decreased by 11.76%. The film earned around 45 lakhs on its 6th day, while it had earned 51 lakhs on its 5th day. The movie’s total India net collection comes to 3.41 crore. The film has now crossed 3 crores. However, the collections are moving at a snail’s pace since the day-wise collections remain at lower levels. The day-wise collections remain below 1 crore, which is not a very good sign for the film.

The Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath starrer opened at 45 lakhs, which was not very impressive. It only witnessed a slight growth wherein it earned 73 lakhs. The movie needs a sufficient amount of positive word of mouth which will definitely boost the collections of the film. It needs to cross at least 10 crores within the first 15 days to gain a momentum. The movie has been receiving a stiff competition from the Pushpa 2 storm, which has been sweeping away all the footfalls.

About The Movie

Talking about the movie, Miss You has been directed by N Rajasekar. Apart from Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, it also stars Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Ponvannan in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Ghibran.

