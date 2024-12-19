Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 had another rocking day at the worldwide box office, with almost 30 crores coming in on the second Wednesday. After scoring 1000 crores in the opening week itself, the film isn’t showing any signs of exhaustion, and it is achieving milestones one after another. It crossed the 1400 crore mark on the second Tuesday, and now, very soon, it’s going to achieve a huge milestone of 1500 crore. Keep reading for a detailed day 14 collection report!

The Pushpa sequel is maintaining a superb pace during weekdays. Yesterday, it scored 25.96 crore gross at the Indian box office. Overseas, a considerable dip occurred, and 4 crore gross came in. Combining the two, the film amassed a total sum of 29.96 crore gross on the second Wednesday (day 14).

Including numbers of day 14, Pushpa 2 stands at a colossal 1166.72 crore gross at the Indian box office (988.75 crore net). Overseas, the total stands at 269 crore gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the total collection at the worldwide box office stands at 1435.72 crore gross.

Tomorrow, the Allu Arjun starrer will suffer a dent overseas considering the big release, Mufasa: The Lion King, which will occupy considerable screens. However, in India, the magnum opus won’t suffer any major dent. Yes, it will lose screens/shows to new releases, but in terms of footfalls, it is expected to stay at the top.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 988.75 crores

India gross- 1166.72 crores

Overseas gross- 269 crores

Worldwide gross- 1435.72 crores

From here, Pushpa 2 is expected to enter the 1500 crore club by the third Saturday. After unleashing this milestone, it’ll be interesting to see whether it crosses Baahubali 2’s global lifetime collection of 1800 crore gross. The task is difficult but not impossible, and everything will depend on how the Hindi-dubbed version behaves in the third week.

