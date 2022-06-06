Fahadh Faasil is one of the most celebrated artists of the Malayalam film industry who has lately been delivering back to back hit movies. The actor has the ability to fit into any role and the intensity in his eyes is one of his strongest suits. If you are a fan of the actor, you are probably already aware that apart from being a promising artist, he is also a family man who prioritizes the love of his life, Nazriya Nazim.

For the unversed, FaFa has lately been basking in the success of his film Vikram which is enjoying an impressive box office run in certain parts of the country. The movie, which hit the theatres in the first week of June, is receiving positive reviews from the viewers and that is one of the reasons for its rising box office numbers. The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and apart from Fahadh, features actors like Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Back in 2014, Fahadh Faasil was one of the actors who were bringing about a change in the Malayalam film industry by not shying away from taking up bold characters in intimate scenes. There was a lot of scrutiny around certain obscene roles around that time but it did not stop him from experimenting or valuing creativity and the craft, above all.

After his marriage in August of that year, Fahadh Faasil was asked in an interview with Mathrubhumi News, if his wife Nazriya Nazim was okay with the intimate scenes he does on-screen with other female artists. He was quick to clarify that Nazriya is very liberal on such matters and does not have a problem with it. He, however, mentioned how his wife does not like it when he puts his career or movies above marriage.

In the same interaction, Fahadh Faasil was asked if the fall of his female fan base because of his marriage bothered him at all. He made it clear that it does not concern him as Nazriya is more important in his life when compared to films or his market as an actor.

