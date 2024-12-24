Varun Dhawan is turning our Santa this Christmas season as he is all set to greet us with Baby John. Co-starring Keerthy Suresh, the action thriller is enjoying good hype across the nation. Advance booking sales are also showing positive signs and are growing with each passing day. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Pre-Sales for Opening Day

As per the latest update at 10 AM, Baby John has registered advance booking sales of 1.22 crores (excluding blocked seats). Maharashtra is currently the best-performing market, contributing to almost 19% of the total pre-sales. Delhi, Karnataka, and Telangana are among other key circuits.

Around 40K tickets have been sold so far across the nation. It has witnessed an impressive jump of 119% in ticket sales in the last 24 hours. As of today, there are around 5,600 shows listed in total.

Baby John vs top advance sales of 2024

Unfortunately, Baby John will not make it to the top 5 advance booking sales of 2024. It needed a minimum of 25 crores to make it to the list, but that is out of the league.

Check out the top 5 pre-sales of 2024:

Pushpa 2: 91.24 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 55.30 crores Devara: 49.90 crores The GOAT – 28.90 cr gross Guntur Kaaram – 24.90 crores

In fact, Kalees’ directorial will also remain behind Bollywood biggies of 2024 – Stree 2 (23.36 crores), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (16.21 crores), Singham Again (15.43 crores) and Fighter (8.60 crores).

The action thriller is majorly dependent on word-of-mouth. Hopefully, the positive reviews will lead to spot bookings in large amount, setting the base for a strong opening.

Advance Booking At National Chains

Talking about pre-sales only at national chains (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis), Baby John has sold 25K tickets. There is one day until the big release. Given the last 24 hours are the most crucial, Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer is expected to show good growth, given the pre-release buzz is favorable.

