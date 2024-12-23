Ahead of the Christmas vacation and New Year festivity, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is setting itself to explode like anything at the Indian box office. After enjoying the rush for 18 straight days, it was expected to slow down on the third Monday, but guess what? The film is still flirting with the 10 crore mark, and in this process, it has created history by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the 700 crore club. Yes, you read that right! Allu Arjun has inaugurated the 700 crore club. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 19 suggest!

The Pushpa sequel has broken almost every record in the history of Hindi cinema and has established new milestones. After beating Stree 2’s 627.50 crores in record time to become the highest-grossing Hindi film, the film registered the highest collection for the third weekend. And now, after the weekend fever ended, it created a new record by crossing the 700 crore milestone.

The occupancy in morning shows was below 10%, but in the afternoon, it jumped to 17%. In evening shows, occupancy went up to 22%, and while night shows are still in progress, it has been learned that there’s a rise nationwide. Such a hold on the third Monday is commendable, and as per early trends, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is heading for a score of 9-10 crores on day 19.

Compared to the third Friday’s 12.50 crores, the film has dropped by only 28-20%, displaying a superb hold. Including estimates, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) stands at a staggering 701.50-702.50 crore net at the Indian box office. This just indicates that on Christmas, it will be ‘Raparapa’ at ticket windows.

Collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

Week 1 (8 days)- 433.50 crores

Week 2- 199 crores

Weekend 3- 60 crores

Day 19- 9-10 crores

Total- 701.50-702.50 crores

It’s exciting that in a single year, we saw Stree 2 inaugurating the 600 crore club and the Allu Arjun starrer inaugurating the 700 crore club. Let’s see if any magnum opus manages to create the 750 or 800-crore club with its Hindi collection in the near future.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

