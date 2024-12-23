It was another weekend, and we saw another assault by the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2. Driven by the fantastic performance in India, the film added another historic weekend, and overall, it has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grosser, Animal. Keep reading for a detailed report of 18 days!

In the original Telugu version, the performance of the Sukumar directorial had been underwhelming, but in Hindi, it exceeded all expectations. But it’s not a big surprise, as even the first part was a big hit in the Hindi market and not down south. The character and the overall content appealed mainly to the Hindi audience, and even for the sequel, the non-South region was considered to be the biggest driving force.

During the third weekend, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) earned historic numbers and registered the highest collection for the third weekend. Overall, it amassed 692.50 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days. Inclusive of taxes, it stands at 817.15 crore gross. As per the last update from overseas, it earned 115 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film earned a colossal 932.15 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

With 932.15 crore gross in 18 days, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has surpassed Secret Superstar (902.92 crores), Animal (910.72 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores) at the worldwide box office. Currently, it’s the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film after Dangal (2059.04 crores), Jawan (1163.62 crores) and Pathaan (1069.85 crores).

Also, it needs just 67.85 crores to enter the 1000 crore club. Whenever it happens, the Allu Arjun starrer will become the first Hindi-dubbed film from the South to score 1000 crores globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

India net- 692.50 crores

India gross- 817.15 crores

Overseas gross- 115 crores

Worldwide gross– 932.15 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: UI Box Office Collection Day 3: Scores Sandalwood’s Biggest Opening Weekend In 2024, Still Upendra’s Biggie Is In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News