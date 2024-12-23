Upendra’s UI has closed its opening weekend at the Indian box office. After a good start, the film saw a dip on Saturday, followed by a jump on Sunday. However, the collection remained below the opening day. While the overall collection looks decent in isolation, it has put the film in danger, considering the big budget involved. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 report!

Upendra is known for pushing creative boundaries and producing unique content. Even this time, he churned out interesting content, but the response hasn’t been completely favorable so far. The Sandalwood sci-fi dystopian biggie was released in theatres last Friday (December 20). Upon its release, it received positive reactions from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it received praise from those who are familiar with Upendra’s films. However, at ticket windows, it was a bit different story.

After earning 7 crores on day 1, UI dropped considerably on its day 2 and earned 5.60 crores. On day 3, there was a slight jump, but the collection was lower than on the opening day, as 6 crores came in. So, after the first three days, the film earned 18.60 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. With this, it surpassed Martin‘s 15 crores to register the biggest opening weekend in 2024 for a Kannada film. However, the overall collection seems underwhelming as compared to the budget.

For those who don’t know, UI is reportedly made on a budget of over 60 crores. With such a budget, the opening weekend of around 28-30 crores would have immediately put the film into a safe zone. Now, everything depends on how it performs during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Day-wise collection breakdown of UI:

Day 1- 7 crores

Day 2- 5.60 crores

Day 3- 6 crores

Total- 18.60 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Marks A Good Debut, Beats Maharaja’s Opening Weekend Worth 22.25 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News