The Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Vanvaas is struggling to mint numbers at the box office. On its 3rd day, the movie witnessed good growth, but alas! That is not enough. Let us look at the film’s box office performance on its third day.

Vanvaas Box Office Collection Day 3

On its third day, the Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer saw a jump of 50%, which was quite impressive. The movie earned 1.53 crores. It had earned 1.02 crore on its second day, while it had opened at 73 lakhs at the box office. The movie’s total India net collection now stands at 3.28 crore. The film has managed to cross 3 crores on its 3rd day. However, even though the film is witnessing a gradual growth at the box office, it is still not enough. It needs a further upward graph in the collections and needs to earn at least between 5 to 7 crores by this week which seems difficult.

Vanvaas Becomes One Of The Lowest Grossing Films Of 2024

The Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer has already emerged as one of the lowest-grossing films of 2024. With a slight growth in its collection on the third day, it has surpassed the likes of Bastar: The Naxal Story and I Want To Talk but still remains low. With a low buzz and opening to mixed reviews from the fans and critics alike, the film is also not receiving adequate word of mouth. The movie has little or no hope, now that Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is all set to be released on Wednesday (December 25).

About The Movie

Apart from Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, Vanvaas also stars Simratt Kaur, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashwini Kalsekar in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Anil Sharma. It is based on the harsh reality of children wanting to abandon their parents at their old age.

