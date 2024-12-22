Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s film Vanvaas has been struggling at the box office, and despite having a weekend in hands, it could earn only 1.75 crore in two days at the box office in India. The film needs a desperate jump on Sunday to bring a decent number.

Vanvaas Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, December 21, the Anil Sharma film took a jump of almost 39% at the box office. It earned 1.02 crore on Saturday after earning 73 lakh on the opening day.

The film is already one of the lowest grossing films in Hindi at the box office in 2024. In fact, it already opened as the 5th lowest opening film at the box office surpassing only films like Naam, I Want To Talk and others.

Is It Enough?

Vanvaas experienced a 39% jump at the box office, but is that enough? Well, definitely not. The film has only a few days before Varun Dhawan arrives with Baby John at the box office on Christmas. Before that, the film has to cross at least the 5 crore mark. However, even that would not be enough!

It would be interesting to see if the film crosses Nana Patekar‘s last disaster at the box office – The Vaccine War, which earned only 10.33 crore at the box office!

Here are the lowest-grossing Hindi films of 2024 that stayed below the 5-crore mark!

LSD 2: 0.95 crore Naam: 1.02 crore Vanvaas: 1.75 crore* I Want To Talk: 2.14 crore Bastar: The Naxal Story: 2.90 crore Ruslaan: 4.05 crore Do Aur Do Pyaar: 4.43 crore Ishq Vishk Rebound: 5 crore

