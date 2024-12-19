Varun Dhawan is the MVP of Bollywood in late 2024 with two ambitious projects. After Amazon Prime’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, Dhawan is set to star in Baby John. The movie is officially influenced by Theri and is produced by the original film’s director, Atlee. Baby John is directed by Kalees and features a talented set of actors. Besides Dhawan, the movie also features Keerthy Suresh in her Hindi debut.

Wamiqa Gabbi and the ever-green icon Jackie Shroff also star in the film, and megastar Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance. While the film features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, another talented actress was reported to have landed the role a few months ago. Several publications claimed Janhvi Kapoor was initially set to star opposite Varun Dhawan before Keerthy was finally confirmed for the role.

Janhvi Kapoor Was Reported To Be The Lead In Baby John Opposite Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor has been steadily building her status in the industry with films like Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Mili. She also worked in Bawaal in 2023, where she starred opposite Varun Dhawan. As per ETimes, she was cast in the official remake of Theri in 2023, while the project was still not officially named Baby John. Working together in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, the chemistry between Janhvi and Varun might have caught the attention of Atlee and Kalees.

However, Janhvi Kapoor did not eventually play the role. Keerthy Suresh was cast to star opposite Dhawan in her Hindi film debut. As per the Times of India, she reportedly earned a fee of ₹3 Crore for her role in Baby John and is portraying the role of what Samantha Ruth Prabhu did in Theri. As for Janhvi, though she missed out on this project, her packed slate of upcoming films guarantees that fans will see plenty of her on-screen.

Baby John has a hefty budget of ₹85 Crore and is slated to release on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024. Whenever it lands on OTT, fans can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

