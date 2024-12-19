After a prolonged break, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are set to reunite for their forthcoming Bhoot Bangla project, slated for release in 2026. Fans are thrilled and eager to see Akshay return to a horror-comedy-drama once again.

Recent reports have ignited the audience’s interest amid this excitement, as Tabu is foreseen to join Akshay and Priyadarshan for their enormous project.

Tabu Ties With Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan for Bhoot Bangla

According to Pinkvilla, Tabu has assented to play the leading role in the massive project alongside the Rowdy Rathore actor. A source stated, “Tabu is reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after their last alliance on Hera Pheri in 2000.”

The report added that Tabu loved her role in the impending film, a pivotal reason behind her decision to join the cast. “The actress loved her part and the script, which blends horror and humor with Indian mythology. She is excited to step into the crazy world that Priyadarshan is set to create,” the source revealed.

Bhoot Bangla: Cast Details Beyond Akshay Kumar and Tabu – Here’s What to Expect

Not only will Akshay Kumar and Tabu star in the film, but actors like Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani will also emerge in Priyadarshan’s upcoming project. Speaking of anticipations, fans might catch something big, as Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Priyadarshan are already planning to develop Bhoot Bangla into a horror-comedy franchise.

According to sources, Bhoot Bangla is envisioned to follow an identical path to the Khiladi actor’s iconic film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1. Interestingly, the Priyadarshan-directed horror-comedy-drama will only persist with Akshay Kumar.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s contract reportedly remarks that the franchise could continue with him as the lead actor or proceed with his No Objection Certificate (NOC). Additionally, the makers intend to release at least one movie installment every two years.

When Will Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla Release?

The Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar partnership is set to hit the silver screen on April 2, 2026. This means fans of the Khiladi actor will have to defer at least one and a half years to see their favorite star in a fun horror-drama.

