Since Gadar 2 was released in August 2023, the film’s director, Anil Sharma, and lead actress, Ameesha Patel, have been at loggerheads with each other. Though Ameesha agreed to reprise her iconic role as Sakeena in the sequel, things have not been good between her and her director.

Anil has now taken another dig at Ameesha, revealing she did not want to play a mother-in-law in Gadar 2. The filmmaker said that the actress failed to understand her character’s age and timeline in the film.

Anil Sharma Says Ameesha Patel Did Not Understand Her Character’s Age and Timeline in Gadar 2

Gadar 2 continued the story of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and their son Jeete from the first film. However, a major portion of the film revolves around Jeete, who is now all grown up and is played by Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma.

Jeete also had a love interest in the film; however, Ameesha refused to play a mother-in-law on screen. Talking about how Ameesha got less screentime in Gadar 2 as compared to Gadar, Anil Sharma said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, “Gadar 2 ki kahani mein unko utni jagah nahi mil payi jo Gadar 1 mein mili. (She did not get the same weightage in Gadar 2 as Gadar 1)”

Anil further said Ameesha should have understood the aging of her character. “Woh umar aur samay ko samaj nahi paayi, ki umar ek chiz hoti hai. Usko samajhna hoga jab aap Jeete ki maa hai, toh uske bahu ki saas bhi baana padega na. (She struggled to accept the natural progression and age of her character. After playing Jeete’s mother, she should have played a mother-in-law).”

Anil pointed out that actors today do not want to play older movie roles to protect their image. However, he added that he still respects Ameesha, and she will always be a part of his family.

Ameesha Earlier Talked About Her Creative Differences with Anil Sharma

In an earlier interview, Ameesha revealed her creative differences with Anil Sharna while working on Gadar 2. Things went so sour between the two that they stopped talking to each other on the sets. However, she added that she has kept her differences aside and would love to work with the filmmaker again.

Meanwhile, shortly after the release of Gadar 2, Anil called Ameesha ‘bade ghar ki bitiya.’ “I’ve had disagreements with her, but that’s her nature. She comes from a rich family, and she carries that attitude. I’m a simple person who lives with love,” he said about the actress in an interview with Hindustan Times.

