Vivek Oberoi is a renowned Bollywood actor. In recent times, he’s enjoying all the limelight because of his 1200 crore net worth. He is one of the richest Indian actors, leaving behind renowned stars like Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, and Prabhas. Scroll below for details as he lists 3 secret formulas toward financial freedom.

Besides his acting career, Vivek is deeply invested in his entrepreneurial journey. He got involved in the stock market and created a portfolio when he was around 16-17 years old. In fact, at the age of 22, he sold his tech startup to a multinational company.

Vivek Oberoi decoded three formulas for wealth creation:

1. Source of income

According to Vivek, individuals must define what their source of income is. They might have a steady flow of money if they are professionals or be blessed with generational wealth in a lump sum amount. All in all, one must be very well aware of their active income.

2. Savings

Vivek Oberoi suggests saving three times the annual income in savings. Yes, you heard that right! This basically leads to a secure life for at least the next 3-5 years, come what may. He also stresses maintaining the 3X ratio in sync with the upgrade in lifestyle, income, and other factors.

3. Surplus Income

The main step is to create a vision via the surplus income the individual earns.

What not to do?

During his college life, Vivek Oberoi created a portfolio worth 50-60 lacs with short-term and long-term investments in the stock market. Things turned upside down when he liquidated all his funds and took a risk that made him lose it all! The Saathiya actor asks fans not to rely on speculations but only on trustworthy sources while investing their money.

Vivek Oberoi Assets

Oberoi earns several properties in India and Dubai. He also owns a real estate company called Karma Infrastructure. The actor is also an investor in the education company iScholar. He has also invested in the manufacturing company BaluForge. His other ventures include the lab-grown diamond company Solitario, Aur Coffee, and BNW Developments.

Vivek Oberoi enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, including a luxury car fleet. His collection includes a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Chrysler 300C Limousine, a Mercedes GLS 350D, and a Mercedes GLE 250D.

