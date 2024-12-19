Cricket fans have been emotional since Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement. Fans have been emotional since many of our favorite players, including Shikhar Dhawan, have previously bid goodbye. Is Virat Kohli planning to leave it all behind and move to London soon? His childhood coach has broken his silence and confirmed the news. Scroll below for details!

For a while now, there have been rumors that Virat is shifting his base to London. He spent most of 2024 in the UK, where he welcomed his second child with his wife, Anushka Sharma, in February this year. The actress is also not taking up any new projects as she’s busy taking care of their two children – Vamika and Akaay. Given they also have a property in London, is the shift happening soon?

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has confirmed the rumors to Dainik Jagran. He shared, “Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket.”

However, there is also good news. Retirement isn’t happening anytime soon for the legendary Indian cricketer. Rajkumar Sharma confirmed, “Virat is still very fit and not too old to retire. I believe that Virat will play cricket for five more years. Virat will also be seen playing in the 2027 World Cup. The rapport between Virat and me is very good. I have known him well since Virat was not even 10 years old. I have been with him for more than 26 years. That is why I can say that Virat still has a lot of cricket left in him.”

It is well known that Virat and Anushka demand privacy and wish to provide their children with a normal upbringing. That certainly will not happen in India, given the paparazzi follow them everywhere. We have previously seen actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt eventually unveil their children’s faces. But Virushka has so far requested the media not to take photos of their kids.

Meanwhile, a video of Virat Kohli going viral showed him lashing out at a reporter in Melbourne. He could be heard saying, “With my kids, I need some privacy, yeah? You cannot film without asking me.”

Shame on Australian media. Virat Kohli is with his family and you have to respect his privacy. You cannot film him without his permission. Stay strong @imVkohli. You are a legend and always have my support 🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ENzp0jpPhH — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 19, 2024

