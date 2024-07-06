Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The former Indian Cricket Team Captain who is still enjoying the success of winning the T20 World Cup, has announced his retirement from the format as well.

However, recent buzz suggests that Virat and Anushka might start a new journey together in London, bidding goodbye to India! Yes, you read that right. The couple who became parents to a baby boy, Akaay recently, have been spending most of their time in London.

While Anushka Sharma delivered Akaay in London itself, the family came down to India to witness Virat Kohli playing his last T20 match. If reports are to be believed then the couple, along with the kids are now back to London. However, while none of them have hinted or clarified the same, their fans have already spotted major reasons for the same.

In fact, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans are finally happy that they are spending so much time in London. Some of them have also taken hints suggesting the couple has already settled abroad.

The Privacy Situation

A fan pointed out, “They can’t live a normal life here. London is a good city. It’s pretty and good education is available. I remember once Virat and Anushka (2-3 years ago) were riding a scooter, and everyone was following them. Then, Virat’s hotel room video. People are crazy after them. Their kids’ photos will be leaked one day Or the other (which they don’t want). They can’t have their privacy here. He’s going to retire in 3-4 years, and Anushka has already taken a halt in her career. He already said he would disappear for a while. Which isn’t possible in India. So, probably settling in the UK only.”

A Temporary Move?

An over-enthusiastic fan also suggested how this might be a temporary move. In fact, putting his stalking skills to work, this fan decoded some major moves by the couple and wrote, “Yes. I got the hint back when he made that “I will be gone for a while” statement. He also started following a london play school / residential area type of a thing on Instagram very recently. They’ve at least temporarily moved their base to the UK; he’ll obviously have to travel during the matches and be in India for IPL. But after he’s done with cricket, they’ll permanently live there.”

The Normal Life

A fan wrote, “Good for them. They have two very small children who deserve the opportunity to grow up with some semblance of normalcy. By all accounts, Virat and Anushka both had humble upbringings and normal childhood experiences. Who are we to crucify them for moving abroad to give their children the same? A walk in the park, time spent outdoors, play dates in public spaces, friends of all backgrounds—none of this is really possible for them in India.” Another comment echoed the same sentiment and read, “Acha hai idhar toh it’s impossible for him to live peacefully unless in a luxury apt bechara thode time people Bengaluru me ek cafe me gya tha 10k log bhar pahunch gaye the.”

All the speculations arose from the time, Anushka Sharma delivered her son Akaay in London. On the work front, she only has Chakda Express. In fact, she has even taken an exit from her production house Clean Slate Films and handed it over to her brother. The couple has a lot of times shared their surreal experience of not getting recognized by people and living a carefree life, walking on the roads like a normal person. However, they are just spending time in London and have not announced or hinted at any such moving out.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Alia Bhatt Aur Ranbir Kapoor Mein Ladai Chal Rahi Hai Shayad,” Netizens React To A Viral Video From Anant Ambani’s Sangeet As RK Refused To Pose With Wifey!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News