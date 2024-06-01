We all grew up enjoying the cricket commentary of little master Sunil Gavaskar. The cricketing legend is known for his enthusiastic commentary, which has doses of humor in it. However, once, Gavaskar went too far while taking a funny dig at Virat Kohli’s poor performance and unnecessarily dragged Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma into it. Keep reading to know more!

Gavaskar’s commentary is always a treat to listen to, and it has a fan base of its own. However, on several occasions, the veteran has gotten carried away while making fun of the players present on the field. Even in late 2020, when players were playing IPL after a lockdown, he poked fun at Kohli as he looked a bit out of form during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

After Virat Kohli was beaten on a pull shot, Akash Chopra talked about the players’ rustiness on the field after a lockdown. Reacting to this, Sunil Gavaskar said, “Absolutely. He (Kohli) hasn’t had the chance to do the practice you need. He always wants… he knows that the more he practices the better he will be. And during the lockdown, he has only practiced against the bowling of Anushka as seen in that video. That is not going to be enough,” thus unnecessarily dragging Anushka Sharma in a commentary.

As expected, Sunil Gavaskar’s remark against Anushka Sharma received highly negative reactions, and even the actress reacted to it in a lengthy Instagram Story.

In an Instagram Story, Anushka Sharma wrote, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private life of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

She added, “I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda ‘Xpress.

