Ahead of the T20 men’s World Cup (international), speculations are in full swing about the next coach of the Indian cricket team. Earlier, a lot of names were discussed and eventually, Gautam Gambhir is said to be a frontrunner to be the next head coach. Amid this, Sourav Ganguly’s cryptic post has grabbed all the attention and it hints that all is not well between him and Gambhir. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Rahul Dravid’s contract will expire after the T20 World Cup, and it is learned that the cricketing legend won’t be renewing his contract. So, BCCI’s hunt is on to find the new head coach for the team. Names of several veterans, like Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, made it to the news, but they reportedly declined the offer.

Even Gautam Gambhir was approached for the role, and his name got extra momentum after Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL 2024 trophy. For the unversed, Gambhir mentored KKR for IPL 2024. If reports are to be believed, his name is finalized, and just an official announcement is awaited.

Amid all this, Sourav Ganguly’s recent post on X has grabbed all the attention. His “choose the coach and institution wisely” line in the post has triggered mixed reactions as many feel that he isn’t happy about Gautam Gambhir leading the race to be India’s next coach.

Yesterday, Sourav Ganguly wrote, “The coach’s significance in one’s life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely…”

Here’s the post:

Talking about the equation between Gautam Gambhir and Sourav Ganguly, there are no such differences between them. However, it is to be noted that Gambhir replaced Ganguly as Kolkata Knight Riders captain, as the latter failed to win the IPL trophy for the team in the first three years.

