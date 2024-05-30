There’s a lot of entertainment in store for all cricket fans. Even before the talks around IPL 2024 vanish, the men’s T20 cricket World Cup (international) is already on the doorstep. Yes, we’re just a couple of days away from the World Cup matches, and the excitement is already in the air. So, amid all the buzz around T20 matches, let’s discuss the current ICC batting ranking!

Suryakumar Yadav is shining like a bright star!

While Suryakumar Yadav and his IPL team, Mumbai Indians, failed to leave any mark during the 2024 edition, the player is making India proud on the international level. In a short span of time, the cricketer has established himself as one of the most powerful hitters in the limited-overs game. After making an international debut in 2021, SKY has never looked back.

As per the updated ranking on 28th May, Suryakumar Yadav is in first place in the men’s batting ranking for T20 (international). Currently, he’s enjoying a rating of 861. The second spot is grabbed by England’s Phil Salt, with a rating of 788. So, if we compare, SKY is leading over Salt by a solid difference of 73 in rating.

Mohammad Rizwan placed in the 3rd position

After India’s Suryakumar Yadav and England’s Phil Salt, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is in 3rd place. The run machine and the current vice-captain of the T20 (international) team is enjoying a rating of 769, thus just scoring an edge over another Pakistani star cricketer, Babar Azam. For those who don’t know, Azam is in 4th place with a rating of 761.

Take a look at the top 10 batting rankings of men’s T20 cricket (international), along with the rating:

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 861 Phil Salt (England) – 788 Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 769 Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 761 Aiden Markram (South Africa) – 733 Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) – 714 Jos Buttler (England) – 711 Brandon King (West Indies) – 704 Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) – 696 Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 668

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket-related updates & stories!

Must Read: Gautam Gambhir Is Locked As India’s New Coach After His Mentorship Helps KKR To Win IPL 2024?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News