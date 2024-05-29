IPL 2024 ended in an unexpected manner as the fierce side of Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a small total to chase in front of Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR comfortably achieved it and became the winner of the season. This victory will play an important role in the career of several players of the team. But above all, it seems that Gautam Gambhir is going to witness the major benefit of KKR’s win, as his name is said to be a done deal for the role of India’s coach. Keep reading to know more!

Hunt for India’s next coach

Reportedly, Rahul Dravid’s contract will expire after the T20 World Cup 2024, and it is learned that Dravid doesn’t want to renew his contract. So, BCCI is looking for a new person to be in the role of team India’s new coach. Names of several Indian and overseas players, like MS Dhoni, Ricky Ponting, and Justin Langer, made it to the news, but none of them have been locked in for the role of the coach.

Along with other cricketing legends, even Gautam Gambhir’s name has popped up, and in fact, his name is said to be a done deal. After his mentorship helped KKR secure a victory in IPL 2024, his name was said to be the top choice for the role of team India’s coach, and now, it seems that the name will be officially announced soon.

BCCI is trying hard to rope in Gautam Gambhir?

As per the report in Cricbuzz, Gautam Gambhir has prepared himself to take up the challenge of coaching the Indian cricket team, and even the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, is aware of Gambhir’s decision. One of the senior commentators has reportedly shared that BCCI is trying its best to get Gambhir on the board.

It is also learned that a high-profile owner of an IPL franchise, who is close to the top people in BCCI, has informed Cricbuzz that Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as India’s new coach is a ‘done deal.’

