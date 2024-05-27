For a long time, Bollywood and cricket have dominated the entertainment field in India. The two worlds have also coincided and co-existed, often collaborating. Many Bollywood stars are avid sports fans; Big B is no exception. Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts about the IPl 2024 Final. The actor supported SRH owner Kavya Maran after she broke down in tears after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s loss to Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR. Bachchan also said that SRH’s Loss to Kolkata Knight Riders was disappointing.

In his blog, Bachchan congratulated SRK’s team and recapped the event: “The IPL Final is over, and KKR have WON a most convincing victory. SRH were simply outplayed. This is disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team, and one has seen their grand performances over the days they played other matches.”

Amitabh also shared words of encouragement for Kavya Maran and said, “But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady, .. the owner of SRH, in the Stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion… I felt bad for her !! Never mind .. tomorrow is another day .. my dear !!”

He then advised her by quoting from a literary classic, Gone With the Wind.

In the Sunday night IPL final, SRH was the first team to be bowled out due to not having enough runs on the board. In less than 20 overs, the team reached 113 runs. SRH scored the lowest total in an IPL final and the third-lowest total in the IPL after losing every wicket to KKR’s bowlers. The KKR team easily reached their goal of 114. With 10 overs remaining, the team quickly claimed the IPL 2024 cup, losing just two wickets in the process.

Amitabh cheered on the Mumbai Indians during this season and attended a few MI games. However, he was devastated by the team’s early elimination from the IPL 2024.

