IPL 2024 Final: Drake Places First-Ever Cricket Bet By Putting A Massive Amount On Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL Finals is all anyone can talk about. After a thrilling and almost movie-like cricket season, Kolkata Knight Riders are set to fight for the IPL 2024 trophy against Sun Risers Hyderabad today. All eyes will be on KKR as they enter the finals, hoping to recreate their 2014 win. Fans and followers have supported their favorite IPL teams, and in a surprise move, it looks like Grammy-winning rapper Drake is also an IPL fan. The rapper placed his first-ever cricket bet on Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR to win the IPL trophy. And Drake is shelling out the big bucks to ensure his support is loud and clear.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning Canadian rapper Drake is focused on Sunday’s Indian Premier League finals in Chennai. That’s because he’s betting on actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win today’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with his “first ever cricket bet.”

In an Instagram Stories post on Saturday, Drake showed off a screenshot of him betting on KKR against SRH in today’s IPL finals. The screenshot shows he had a 1.70 chance of winning the wager. The estimated payout on his $250,000 wager is $425,000. “Since @ovorajaju team is out, I am going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet (teary-eyed laughter emoji) Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo,” Drake wrote alongside the screenshot.

The amount that Drake has bet roughly converts to 2 Crore 7 Lakhs approximately. Drake was referring to @ovorajaju, the Instagram handle of his manager, Sureshkumar Subramaniam. The hilarity of the situation has brought a lot of attention from Drake fans to the IPL. And while we can expect Drake to be glued to his screens today to watch the IPL final, like the rest of us, his interest in sports isn’t new. He has been an avid Toronto Raptors fan and can be seen cheering them on.

But Drake’s trust and his bet on Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR are definitely a good boost for the team.

American band Imagine Dragons will perform at the closing ceremony. The even is going to be a star-studded affair at the stadium.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For more Updates!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Almost Jumped from His Balcony After KKR’s Win: “It Was My Daughter Who Caught Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News