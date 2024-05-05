Kendrick Lamar showed no mercy while eviscerating Drake in Meet The Grahams as the rapper dragged the Canadian artist’s son, Adonis Graham, into their escalating rap feud. In the track Meet The Grahams, an obvious reference to Drake’s family, Kendrick Lamar goes after God’s Plan singer’s immediate family members, including his six-year-old son.

Lamar begins the song by addressing Drake’s son, calling him a good kid and offering to be the father figure that Adonis does not have. He raps, “Sometimes our parents make mistakes that affect us until we grow/ And you are a good kid that needs good leadership/ Let me be your mentor, since your daddy doesn’t teach you shit.”

In one of the most blistering parts of the song, Lamar insinuates Drake of hiding an 11-year-old daughter from the world, the allegation which Drake has since denied. But that didn’t stop fans from speculating as the allegations were similar to Pusha-T’s 2018 track “Story of Addison.” In the 2018 diss track, which featured Drake in blackface as the cover art, Pusha T claimed that the Canadian rapper was hiding a son he had with a “porn star.” Drake later confirmed he had a son named Adonis. Here’s everything you need to know about Drake’s son.

Adonis Graham Lives in France with his mom Sophie Brussaux

Pusha T was the first to reveal that Drake had a son named Adonis “Mahbed” Graham, who was reportedly born on October 11, 2017. Adonis lives with his mother, Sophie Brussaux, in Paris, France. It was reported Drake met Sophie Brussaux, an artist from France, in 2017, and she was pregnant with their first son soon after.

While Adonis was born in 2017, Drake only revealed he had a son in 2018 after taking a paternity test to confirm he was the father. In an episode of the “Rap Radar” podcast in 2019, Drake clarified why he had waited to confirm his son’s paternity, saying he was unsure about being his father. He said, “To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son, and it came back to us, and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit, and they couldn’t be 100 per cent sure that that was my son or not. I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to tell the world that that was my son, and it wasn’t.”

After confirming he has a son in the massively successful album “Scorpion,” he posted a photo series on his Instagram account on March 30, 2020. Adonis was also at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards alongside his father.

According to reports, the rapper, who lives in Canada, splits his time between France and his native country.

