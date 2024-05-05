The Fast and Furious 11 is said to be the last installment in the franchise, and the director has shared the latest update on it. The franchise led by Vin Diesel is one of Hollywood’s most popular action franchises; the thrill and adrenaline rush of the car chase keep the fans on their toes. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, the first film, The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001 based on the Vibe magazine article Racer X by Ken Li. It featured Paul Walker, Vin, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and others. Last year, the tenth installment of the movie Fast X showed the late actor, Paul, in flashbacks. Vin’s character Dominique Toretto, aka Dom, became a famous meme on social media.

According to reports, Fast and Furious 11’s filming was delayed in 2023 because of the Hollywood Strikes. Now, director Louis Leterrier, in an interview with Collider at a CCXP MX, shared a promising update on the movie, including the delayed release date of the film. Leterrier said, “It’s happening. It’s happening very, very soon. I’m able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I’m finishing my horror movie on September 15th, and I start Fast on September 16th.”

The Fast & Furious 11 director Louis Leterrier reportedly confirmed the movie will start filming next year and come out in 2026. He said, “It’s filming early next year, and it’s coming out in 2026, which will be exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out.”

According to reports, Fast & Furious 11 was initially slated to release on April 4, 2025, but it is expected to hit the screens in 2026.

The 2023 installment, Fast X, earned a whopping $704.8 million worldwide, and the film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

