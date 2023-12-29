2023 has been a mixed bag for Hollywood. Despite several biggies arriving, only a few managed to score victory at the box office. One of the biggest reasons behind the failure was their budget. It was truly a shocker when films like Fast X and Mission Impossible 7 were declared underperformers despite a healthy sum under their kitty. Keep reading to know more!

As the year is coming to an end, today, we’ll be taking a look at the most expensive Hollywood films of 2023, along with their performance at the worldwide box office. In total, there are 10 names on the list.

Fast X – It’s the most expensive Hollywood film of 2023, with a staggering budget of $340 million, as per Dextero. Against this cost, the film did a business of $704.87 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. In isolation, this collection looks good, but due to cost, it was an underperformer. However, it wasn’t a flop.

The Flash – It was amongst the most ambitious projects of DCEU (DC Extended Universe) and was reportedly made at a budget of $300 to $330 million. Globally, it earned just $270.63 million and was a flop at the box office.

The Little Mermaid – This Disney romantic fantasy film had a huge budget of almost $300 million, as per Bounding Into Comics. The film enjoyed the benefit of subsidies and avoided a flop tag by earning $569.62 million at the worldwide box office. It was an underperformer, though.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – Led by Harrison Ford, the film was mounted on a monstrous budget of $295 million, as per Variety. It failed to woo both critics and audiences, resulting in a box office nightmare. It earned just $383.96 million globally and was a colossal flop.

Mission Impossible 7 – This Tom Cruise starrer was one of the biggest shockers of the year. Despite good content, the film earned just $567.53 million globally against a budget of $290 million. It was a flop at the box office.

The Marvels – This Brie Larson-led film had high hopes pinned on it due to its predecessor’s billion-dollar success at the worldwide box office. Sadly, against a budget of $274.80 million (as per Forbes), the biggie earned just $205.59 million and was a commercial flop.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – This MCU film was James Gunn’s swansong for Marvel. Despite a solid enough budget of $250 million, GOTG 3 turned out to be a box office success as it did a business of $845.55 million.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – Aquaman 2 officially marked the end of DCEU, and expectations were really high. Unfortunately, the film has been a disappointment right from the opening day. Currently playing in theatres, the biggie has earned just $107.90 million and is moving towards a flop tag. It is reportedly carrying a budget of $205 million.

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film featured big guns like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Despite positive reviews from critics, Killers Of The Flower Moon failed to make it big at the worldwide box office and earned just $156.25 million against a cost of $200 million. Still, it isn’t considered a commercial failure as the film was initially planned for a limited theatrical release followed by a premiere on Apple TV+. So, the parameters of success are different.

Elemental – Disney’s animated film closes the list, and it’s in a tie with Killers Of The Flower Moon. Carrying a budget of $200 million, as per Screenrant, Elemental did a business of $496.30 million globally. It was a successful affair at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

