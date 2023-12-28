Released ahead of Thanksgiving, Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, has done reasonably well at the worldwide box office. Even though the domestic collection is on the lower side, the film got good support in the overseas market. As a result, in the latest development, the milestone of $200 million has been crossed. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics upon its release. It first arrived in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom on 22nd November. During the Thanksgiving extended weekend, the film exceeded expectations, but mixed word-of-mouth restricted its growth at ticket windows.

Napoleon at the worldwide box office

As per the report in Deadline, Napoleon’s collection stands at $200.7 million at the worldwide box office. At the North American box office, it has earned just $59.6 million. However, the overseas collection has been impressive and currently stands at $141.1 million.

Internationally, Napoleon has surpassed the lifetime collection of Elvis ($137.6 million), Killers of the Flower Moon ($89 million), and House of Gucci ($99.45 million). The biggest overseas market has been the United Kingdom, with $16.7 million. France is in the second spot with $14.4 million, followed by Germany ($10.9 million), Spain ($10.1 million) and Italy ($8.4 million).

Budget and breakeven

Reportedly, the breakeven of Napoleon is above $400 million against the budget of $200 million. So, it’s clear that the film has underperformed at the worldwide box office if we go by the traditional approach of theatrical releases. However, the parameters of success are different for the Joaquin Phoenix starrer. Apart from the theatrical business, the success of the film will be based on the performance on the streaming service Apple TV+.

Just like Napoleon, Killers Of The Flower Moon also had a similar model for its success, based on the theatrical run as well as performance on Apple TV+. It reportedly had a cost of $200 million and earned $156.24 million globally.

