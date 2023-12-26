Things are not working in favor of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom at the North American box office. While we expected the Warner Bros film to bring Christmas cheer, that is far from the case. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer is made on a hefty budget of $205 million, which has started to worry fans. But there’s good news for Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka. Scroll below to know how the latest releases are performing at the ticket windows.

There are ample options at the theatres currently. Apart from Aquaman 2 and Wonka, fans had been super pumped for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s rom-com Anyone But You. Illumination & Universal Pictures’ Migration, Zac Efron’s The Iron Claw, The Color Purple, Ferarri, The Boys In The Boat are other competitors at the big screens.

With such diversity, trade analysts expected the Christmas box office to bloom! However, it was quite a gloomy scenario as some highly-anticipated films like Aquaman 2 and Anyone But You failed to perform as expected.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Box Office

Aquaman 2 is made on a staggering budget of $205 million. While that may be recovered by the worldwide collection, the North American box office may not have much to contribute towards that milestone. As per Variety, Jason Momoa’s film made a box office collection of $27.7 million in its traditional weekend.

Additionally, it brought only $40 million from the 4-day opening weekend, which is highly disappointing. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom was expected to suffer due to the negativity surrounding it, but these numbers are totally unacceptable. James Wan’s directorial is dwindling and desperately needs a boost.

Previously, Warner Bros has witnessed box office duds, including The Flash and Shazam! The Fury Of Gods and Blue Beetle. Here’s hoping Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom doesn’t land in this lot.

Wonka Box Office

Timothee Chalamet’s film, on the other hand, is truly celebrating the Christmas festivities. It is currently #2 at the box office, garnering $28 million through Monday and performing better than expectations. The musical brought $18 million over the weekend from 4,213 locations.

So far, Wonka has made a worldwide collection of $254.9 million, including $85.5 million from the domestic markets. Impressive!

Migration Box Office

Starring the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, and Awkwafina, Migration is currently at the #3 spot with $12.4 million over the weekend and $17.5 million through the weekend. It is made on a budget of only $70 million. So it could very well turn out to be a box office success, given it follows the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Elemental route and holds its momentum well.

Anyone But You Box Office

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You is made on a budget of only $25 million. The film was expected to revive the rom-com genre at the ticket windows, but the mixed responses seem to have affected its release.

Anyone But You has earned $5.8 million at the domestic box office over the weekend and $8 million through Monday.

The Iron Claw Box Office

Last but not least is The Iron Claw, which currently ranks at number 6. Zac Efron led film garnered $4.8 million from 2,774 locations over the weekend. It added a total of $7.5 million through Monday. Made on a budget of $15 million, things are looking great for this sports drama based on the life of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

The opening day collections of The Color Purple, Ferrari, and The Boys In The Boat are yet to be reported by their production houses!

