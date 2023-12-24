Johnny Depp allegedly broke his marriage with Vanessa Paradis to tie the knot with Amber Heard. The duo met on the sets of The Rum Diary and felt the sparks during an intimate shower scene. Their wedding took place in February 2015, and the rest, as we say, is history. But did you know that the Aquaman 2 actress sent an apology text to her ex-husband one year after accusing him of domestic violence? Scroll below for all the details!

The drama began in May 2016 when Amber filed for divorce and gained a restraining order against Johnny. She claimed she was the victim of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. The Pirates Of The Caribbean filed a $50 million defamation suit against her, which he eventually won in 2022. Before that, they were embroiled in a legal battle that JD had filed against The Sun over their “wife-beater” claims.

Amber apologized to Johnny one year after split

A lot of serious allegations and revelations were made during the defamation trial in the Virginia court. But what left many in disbelief is Amber’s text for Johnny Depp one year after their divorce.

For the unversed, Christian Carino represented both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during that time. The actress, one year after her split, had texted her talent agent, “I’ve written so many notes. Can you give him one? I don’t know how or where to start. There’s no way to begin and all I have to say, but I have so many. Finally I am single, clear in my heart and mind. I just want him to know I love him and that I am sorry.”

We wonder what Amber meant when she mentioned that she was “single.” We wonder if she was referring to her affair with Elon Musk, which began shortly after her split with JD. In fact, there were intimate pictures from Johnny’s penthouse that went viral and hinted at an extra-marital affair.

Amber Heard still loves Johnny Depp

Johnny and Amber eventually settled their defamation suit for $1 million. The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom actress, in a post-trial interview, told Today that she still loves her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She also clarified that there were no “bad feelings or ill will towards him.”

What are Amber & Johnny upto these days?

Amber Heard has moved away from Hollywood and lives peacefully in Spain. She’s living with her girlfriend, Bianca Butti, and daughter Oonagh Paige.

Heard can be currently seen in Aquaman 2. Her role as Mera has been significantly reduced. From playing a leading role in the first installment, her screen count has been restricted to 20 minutes, including 11 dialogues in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp was last seen in the French film Jeanne du Barry. He has shifted to the Bahamas to live away from the shutterbugs.

